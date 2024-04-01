China brings back remains of 5 of its citizens killed in Dasu terror attack

Pakistan Today reports: A spokesperson from the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday announced that the bodies of five Chinese nationals, who perished in a terrorist attack at the Dasu project in Pakistan, were repatriated to China on a Pakistani military aircraft.

During his routine press briefing, Wang Wenbin revealed that a high-level Pakistani official and a working group from the Chinese Foreign Ministry accompanied the remains on the flight, in response to inquiries about the response to the Dasu attack.

Wang detailed that on March 29, a joint Chinese task force and embassy officials in Pakistan visited a hospital in Rawalpindi, Punjab province, to honor the deceased Chinese citizens and extend condolences and support on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party and the government to the employees of the Chinese companies affected.

Wang emphasized China’s strong commitment to supporting Pakistan in its thorough investigation of the incident, ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice, and enhancing the safety and security of Chinese projects and institutions in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, traveled to Wuhan aboard the aircraft that transported the remains of the five Chinese victims of the March 26 terrorist attack.

At Wuhan airport, senior government officials and representatives from the Pakistan Embassy were in attendance. A memorial service was conducted to honor the lives of the deceased individuals.