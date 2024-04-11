Below poverty level in Pakistan: Jobless man kills wife, seven children in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: In a shocking incident, a desperate man took the lives of his wife and seven children using a grass-cutting cleaver on Thursday, Express News reported.

The tragic event, believed to be driven by poverty and joblessness, unfolded in the Mud Wala area within the premises of Saddar Police Station, Alipur district of Muzaffargarh.

According to police, the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, subsequently surrendered himself to the authorities following the devastating act.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, expressed her profound condolences over the heart-wrenching incident. She directed the Inspector General of Punjab Police to swiftly compile a comprehensive report on the tragedy.

Stressing the importance of a thorough investigation, she urged for severe punishment for the perpetrator.

This tragic event follows closely on the heels of another disturbing incident in Punjab’s Toba Tek Singh. Just days prior, a domestic dispute escalated tragically, claiming the lives of six family members, including five children and their mother.

The incident in Toba Tek Singh unfolded amidst a heated altercation between Nazia Bibi and her husband, Asghar Arain. In a desperate and devastating act, Nazia poisoned the tea consumed by all the children, including herself.

These tragic events serve as stark reminders of the profound societal challenges facing many families, and the urgent need for comprehensive support systems to prevent such heart-wrenching tragedies.__Tribune.com