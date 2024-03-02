Women’s Rights In The Spotlight: The UN Summit In Doha and The Taliban

The women and girls now subjected to this gender apartheid had previously embraced two decades of opportunities, contributing to various sectors of Afghan society

Afghanistan is currently enduring a severe economic crisis, gender apartheid, and widespread violations of human rights, all exacerbated by the imposition of strict Sharia Law under the Taliban’s interpretation. Since assuming power on 21 August 2021, the Taliban regime has not only threatened the rights of half of Afghanistan’s population—its women and marginalised genders—but also jeopardised the nation’s hard-earned progress over two decades of democratic governance.

This alarming situation poses concerns not only for Afghans but also for the international community, as any misstep in Afghanistan’s political trajectory could lead to widespread suffering within the nation and have ripple effects across neighboring regions, impacting global peace initiatives.

The Taliban’s draconian policies have deprived millions of girls of education and barred women from employment, plunging Afghanistan into a dark era. Gender apartheid has transformed Afghanistan into one of the world’s largest prisons for girls, women, and other marginalised genders, extinguishing the hopes nurtured over decades of progress in education, employment, and activism.

The women and girls now subjected to this gender apartheid had previously embraced two decades of opportunities, contributing to various sectors of Afghan society, from education and healthcare to politics and activism. They represent the future leadership of Afghanistan, capable of steering the nation towards progress and development in alignment with internationally recognised norms of governance.

Following a meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres outlined key priorities during a press conference in Doha, Qatar: preventing Afghanistan from becoming a breeding ground for terrorism, establishing inclusive institutions that represent the nation’s diverse ethnic groups, and safeguarding the rights of women and girls.

The United Nations conference in Qatar aimed to facilitate dialogue between the Taliban’s de facto regime and Afghan representatives living in exile, with a focus on charting Afghanistan’s future, enhancing its relations with the international community and neighboring states, combating narcotics trafficking, and eradicating terrorism. A central objective was the establishment of an inclusive government committed to upholding human rights, thereby dismantling the structures of gender apartheid in Afghanistan.

However, the Taliban declined to participate in the conference hosted at their Doha office, the same venue that previously served as a platform for dialogue with the international community, ultimately facilitating their ascension to power in Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s hesitance to engage in dialogue with the international community appears twofold: either reluctance or a strategic ploy to garner recognition. Sources indicate their reluctance to participate in a UN conference involving civil society and Afghan leaders outside Taliban circles, a move perceived as seeking legitimacy. Meanwhile, the recent UN meeting in Qatar emphasised concerns regarding girls’ education, women’s employment, and ethnic inclusivity in government.

A statement from the Taliban’s foreign affairs office highlighted discussions held with various entities, including the United Nations and Western countries like the United States, focusing on issues such as unilateral sanctions, blacklisting, rewards, and the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets. This underscores the Taliban’s astuteness in seeking recognition without altering their behavior, thereby maintaining Afghanistan’s isolation from international norms of human rights and civil liberties. These concerns were echoed by the UN Secretary-General, who found the Taliban’s unacceptable demands unacceptable.

The Taliban’s aversion to democratic ideals, inclusivity, and women’s rights to education and employment pose a threat to their regime. However, the international community’s delayed response, evidenced by the relegation of women’s issues during the Qatar conference, emboldens the Taliban in their draconian practices, denying basic rights to marginalised genders.

A statement from the Taliban’s foreign ministry in Kabul expressed willingness to engage in frank dialogue under specific conditions, emphasising their desire to be recognised as Afghanistan’s sole official representative and to hold senior-level discussions with the UN. Ineffective participation, due to lack of progress in this regard, was deemed counterproductive.



The Taliban’s rhetoric, employing the “failure of the twenty years” narrative as a bargaining chip, remains controversial. While criticism of the former Afghan Republic is valid, its achievements in establishing a constitution guaranteeing equal rights and fostering democratic practices led to significant progress. Millions of children attended school, and women and girls actively participated in governance, healthcare, education, and civic activism. The prospect of a vibrant Afghan society with women in leadership positions unsettles the Taliban, challenging their reluctance to adhere to internationally recognised ethical standards necessary for recognition.

“The two and a half year engagement between the Islamic Emirate and regional countries has demonstrated that if repetition of failed twenty-year experimentation is discarded, and a realistic and pragmatic approach is adopted over unilateral impositions, accusations and pressurisation, then progress can also be made in bilateral relations with other parties,” the Taliban foreign affairs statement concluded.

“Three years of silence and experiencing a kind of painful confinement have been the most difficult part of my life. Witnessing the daily suffering endured by myself as a woman and by other women, especially our daughters, is deeply agonising” -Social activist Laila Haidari

The Taliban’s dialogue initiative, centered at their Qatar office, coincided with a period when Afghanistan’s elected government, led by former President Hamid Karzai, held sway, employing both military force and diplomacy to engage with the Taliban formally and informally.

The Secretary General emphasised, “We want an Afghanistan in peace. Peace with itself and peace with its neighbors. Able to assume the commitments and international obligations of a sovereign state and at the same time, doing so in relation to the international community, the other countries, its neighbors, and in relation to the rights of its own population. At that same time an Afghanistan fully integrated in all the mechanisms, political and economic, of the international community.”

He further stated, “there was also total consensus in relation to the programmatic proposals, included in the independent review that was conducted by Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioğlu, and that cover all the main areas of concern of both the international community and of the de facto authorities of Afghanistan.”

“We can see that it is essential to revoke the decisions that do not allow girls to be in secondary and tertiary school and do not allow women to effectively work in the majority of the professions. Then a concern, but at the same time with recognition of the progress made, in relation to the questions of drug trafficking and drug cultivation. From the point of view of the interests of Afghanistan, the need for a more effective humanitarian aid, covering more basic needs of the population of Afghanistan, and also to put on the table the questions related to the long-term development of Afghanistan. So, in relation to all these aspects, the programmatic aspects of the independent review, there was a total consensus among the group.”

Afghan women and girls continue to face inhumane treatment under the de facto Taliban regime. Social activist Laila Haidari, who leads the Mother Educational Center for Afghan Girls, shared her anguish, stating, “After three exhausting years of work with the infinitely courageous women and girls of my country, I arrived in the Netherlands three days ago. Three years of silence and experiencing a kind of painful confinement have been the most difficult part of my life. Witnessing the daily suffering endured by myself as a woman and by other women, especially our daughters, is deeply agonising.”

She continued, “Now I am here to loudly cry out against this suffering, pain, deprivation, and gradual death of women. Afghanistan has truly reverted to its darkest period. People are tortured in a thousand ways. People fight to survive, and hope for a better life has died.”

While several organisations are involved in assisting women and girls in Afghanistan through various means, Afghans are calling for pragmatic action after three years of bans on girls’ education and women in the workforce. Laila indirectly criticised humanitarian organisations in Afghanistan for prioritising their agendas over real change, stating, “Unfortunately, the suffering of our women has become a source of income for many. Few are willing to engage in honest work and invest in change. Nevertheless, I am glad that there are still those who are willing to listen to real stories and do something for our women and girls.”__The Friday Times Pakistan