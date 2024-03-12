Sweden joining NATO shows Putin ‘failed’: Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Sweden’s ac­cession to the US-led alliance showed Russian President Vladimir Putin had “failed” in his Ukrainian war strategy of weakening it.

The Kremlin’s invasion not only prompted formerly non-aligned nations Sweden and Finland to come under NATO’s defence umbrel­la, but now “Ukraine is closer to NATO member­ship than ever before,” Stoltenberg said.

His com­ments, made next to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, came just before Sweden’s flag was run up a flagpole at NATO’s Brussels headquar­ters in a ceremony sealing Sweden becoming the alliance’s 32nd member country.__The Nation