Poland Demands Russian Explanation for Missile Breach

Voice of America News reports: Poland said Sunday it would demand that Russia explain “a new violation of airspace” after a Russian missile breached the NATO country’s airspace by about 2 kilometers Sunday morning before returning to Ukraine, according to a spokesperson for the Polish army.

“Polish airspace was breached by one of the cruise missiles fired in the night by the air forces… of the Russian Federation,” the army said on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding, “The object flew through Polish airspace above the village of Oserdow (Lublin province) and stayed for 39 seconds.”

“Above all, we ask the Russian Federation to end its terrorist airstrikes against the population and territory of Ukraine, to end the war and to focus on the country’s own internal problems,” foreign ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski said, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said Russia launched a third large-scale missile attack on the country the last four days, the second to target Kyiv. The Associated Press reported that an air alert in Kyiv lasted for over two hours.

Russia shot down 10 Ukrainian missiles over Sevastopol in Crimea and captured a village near Bakhmut on Saturday, Russian officials said.

As Ukraine has suffered shortages of ammunition, Russia has captured several villages on the front line in eastern Ukraine. On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had taken the village of Ivanivske. The town of Chasiv Yar is nearby, and beyond that lies the city of Kramatorsk.

While the ground war may be moving slowly, the two militaries have kept up their aerial assaults.

Ukrainian forces shot down 31 of 34 attack drones launched overnight Friday into Saturday by Russia, the Ukrainian air force said Saturday, as the country continues to recover from Russia’s massive Friday assault on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The drones were downed over parts of central, southern and southeastern Ukraine, the country’s military said.

Power grid recovers slowly

Energy workers are still working to restore electricity to some Ukrainians, though, a day after Moscow launched what Kyiv said was the largest attack of the war on the country’s power grid, authorities said Saturday.

The “technical possibility for electricity supply” had been restored in most affected regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram. But the situation remained difficult in the region of Kharkiv, which was hit particularly hard.

People in Kharkiv city, as well as the western Khmelnytskyi region, were still without power, national grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement.

The Russian assault killed at least five people and left more than 1 million people without power. It also struck Ukraine’s largest dam.

On Saturday morning, meanwhile, two people were killed and seven were injured in Ukrainian air attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

“It’s shaping up to be a difficult morning,” Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

An overnight drone attack by Ukraine on Russia’s Samara region caused a fire at a major oil refinery.

In turn, Russia’s defense ministry said Saturday its forces had taken control of the village of Krasnoye in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.