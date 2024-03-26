Pakistan: Security forces thwart attack on Turbat naval base – ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A terror attack on the PNS Siddique — a naval base in Balochistan’s Turbat city — was foiled after security forces successfully tackled terrorists on the night of March 25 and 26, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the military’s media wing said that the attack was thwarted after swift and effective response by the troops ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets.

“Synergetic and effective response by the armed forces enabled the killing of all four terrorists in the ensuing joint clearance operation,” the statement read.

The security forces in the vicinity, ISPR added, were immediately mobilised to support the naval troops.

In the wake of the attack, a 24-year-old Frontier Corps trooper, Sepoy Noman Fareed, embraced martyrdom after gallantly fighting the terrorists. The martyred soldier was a resident of Muzaffargarh and was serving in Frontier Corps Balochistan.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the statement read, adding that Pakistan’s armed forces remain “committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs”.

The attack comes almost a week after a group of gunmen stormed the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) colony with security forces acting swiftly and foiling the fierce attack.

Own troops, the ISPR said, employed for security responded immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists, and in ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were sent to hell.

A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, it added.__The News