Navalny buried in Moscow as crowd chants anti-Putin slogans

Alexei Navalny has been buried at a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow.

Large crowds of his supporters, risking arrest, chanted “Russia without Putin” and “Russia will be free”.

There’s a heavy police presence in the area – so far there are reports of two people being detained.

Navalny’s parents attended the funeral but his wife Yulia decided not to travel to Russia amid concerns about repression from the Kremlin.

In a post on social media, she thanked her husband for “26 years of absolute happiness” and said they would meet again one day.

The Russian opposition leader died in an Arctic prison, where he had been held on politically-motivated charges.

Few details have been released on the cause of his death – officials say he collapsed after going for a walk. His wife alleges he was killed on the orders of Vladimir Putin.__BBC.com