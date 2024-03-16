Kashmir: (India) Centre extends ban on Yasin Malik-led JKLF, Four factions of JKPFL by five years

According to reports of Greater Kashmir news web: Srinagar, March 16: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the ban on Yasin Malik led Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) by another five years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today.

In a post on X, Shah said: “The Modi government has declared the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years.”

He said the banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. “Anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences,” he added.

Similarly Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday declared four factions of Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Freedom League an ‘unlawful associate’ under UAPA for a period of five years.

Union Home Minister in a post on X said, “The Modi government has designated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for five years. The organization threatened India’s integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism”.

It added, “The Modi government will remain unsparing to people and organizations involved in terror activities”.

“Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji’s policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA has declared four factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League—namely, JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan) and JKPL (Aziz Sheikh) led by Yaqoob Sheikh—as ‘Unlawful Associations’. These organizations were involved in inciting terror and abetting secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir”.

“The Modi government is committed to suppressing terrorism ruthlessly”, the Union Home Minister stated.