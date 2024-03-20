Kashmir: Elections in J&K before September – Home Minister

New Delhi, Mar 20: Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah Wednesday said that elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held before September.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the CNN-News18 marquee leadership conclave — Rising Bharat Summit 2024 – which was held in New Delhi from March 19 to 20, the Home Minister said, “Elections in Kashmir will be held before September.”

He said that three dynastic parties never allowed democracy to flourish in Kashmir.

“However, for the first time during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, more than 30,000 Panch and Sarpanches have been elected. I want to appeal to the Muslim brothers and sisters in Kashmir that if they want democracy to be deepened then do not vote for the three dynastic parties – the Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, and the National Conference,” Shah said.__GK News