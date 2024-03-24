Israel bans UNRWA aid trucks to north Gaza – UN

Israel has informed the UN that it will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north Gaza, says agency head, where 70 percent of people face highest level of food scarcity.

Palestinian Red Crescent says smoke bombs launched at the hospital to force staff, wounded and displaced individuals to evacuate.

US official accuses Israel of ‘systematic’ sexual abuse of Palestinians: report

A senior US State Department official has accused Israel of “systematic” sexual abuse of Palestinian woman, an Israeli army general has said in an interview.

Brigadier General Amir Avivi said he was shocked when the person in charge of the Israel-Palestine file at the US State Department made this accusation during a meeting, reports the Jerusalem Post, citing a 103FM interview.

“This is absolutely disconnected from reality. But without hesitation, she said, ‘The UN presented evidence to the Israeli government.’ I told her, ‘Does it make sense that this phenomenon would exist and the media would never have reported on it?’ I wanted there to be greater awareness… about what is really happening in the US State Department,” Avivi was quoted as saying.

“When we meet with a State Department official holding the Israeli-Palestinian portfolio, every word she utters, as far as I’m concerned, is an official US position. Ultimately, she is a government official,” he continued.

As we reported earlier, Al Jazeera has spoken with a woman living near the besieged al-Shifa Hospital who said Israeli soldiers are raping and killing Palestinian women in the area.__Al Jazeera