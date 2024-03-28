India: Over 600 lawyers write to CJI over specific group trying to undermine judiciary’s integrity

New Delhi, Mar 28: More than 600 lawyers addressed a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud , expressing serious concerns against the actions of a specific interest group aiming to undermine the judiciary’s integrity.

The letter has been signed by prominent lawyers including senior advocate Harish Salve, Manan kumar Mishra, Adish agarwala, Chetan Mittal, Pinky Anand, Hitesh Jain, Ujjwala Pawar, Uday Holla and Swaroopama Chaturvedi, Bar Council of India’s Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, Supreme Court Bar Association President Adish Aggarwala, among others.

This group, according to the lawyers, is employing pressure tactics to influence judicial outcomes, particularly in cases involving political figures and corruption allegations. These actions, they argue, pose a significant threat to the democratic fabric and the trust placed in judicial processes.

The lawyers highlighted several concerning methods, including the propagation of false narratives about a ‘golden era’ of the judiciary, aimed at discrediting current proceedings and undermining public confidence in the courts.

The accusations include ‘bench fixing’, disrespectful comparisons of domestic courts to those in lawless regimes, and direct attacks on judges’ honor.

The letter accused that the tactics employed by the interest group involve selective criticism or praise of court decisions based on their political agenda, described as a “My way or the highway” approach.

Concerns have also been raised about Political flip-flopping, where politicians alternate between accusing individuals of corruption and defending them in court.

The letter further highlighted, the use of underhand tactics and dissemination of false information to influence judicial appointments and outcomes.

The lawyers note the strategic timing of these tactics around election periods, drawing parallels to similar activities in 2018-2019.

Senior members of the bar have requested the Supreme Court to take protective measures against these attacks to maintain the judiciary’s integrity. The letter calls for a united stand in support of the judiciary to ensure it remains a strong pillar of democracy, urging decisive leadership in addressing these challenges.__Greater Kashmir