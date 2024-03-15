EU denies any communication with PTI on GSP+ status

The European Union’s mission in Islamabad has denied any communication with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) about the revocation of Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status of the country.

The EU mission stated this after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused the PTI of approaching the EU for the withdrawal of Pakistan’s GSP plus status over claims of lack of facilities for the former premier in Adiala jail.

The GSP plus status is a special trade arrangement offered to developing economies in return for their commitment to implement 27 international conventions on human rights, environmental protection and governance.

EU Press and Information Officer in Islamabad, Samar Saeed Akhtar said the EU had not received any official communication from PTI regarding GSP+ ststus”.

Meanwhile, the former ruling party also denied writing any letter to the EU, rejecting the allegations levelled by the information minister on Pakistan’s GSP+ status.

The allegation by the government of the PTI approaching the EU comes days after the PTI approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PTI founder had sent a letter to the IMF to audit the general elections held on February 8, alleging that the polls were rigged by the now-ruling government.

The government criticised the letter, saying that it was an attack on Pakistan’s efforts to achieve economic stability.

The global lender has been holding talks with Pakistan over the second and last review of $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) this week during which the inflation-hit country will ask for a new longer-term bailout.

The review began on Thursday and if successful, the IMF will release a final tranche of around $1.1 billion under a last-gasp rescue package last summer.__The Nation