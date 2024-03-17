Donald Trump threatens of ‘bloodbath’ if not re-elected as US president

In a speech to campaigners in an Ohio rally, Republican candidate Donald Trump warned voters of a “bloodbath” if he is not re-elected in November, India Today reported Sunday.

“If we don’t win this election, I don’t think you’re going to have another election in this country,” said the former president during the outdoor speech at Dayton on Saturday.

Furthermore, he said, “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole country.”

Later, Trump’s campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt clarified that what he meant was, if President Joe Biden is re-elected, “his economic policies will create a bloodbath for the auto industry.”

In response to Trump’s comments, Biden’s campaign was quick to release a statement, calling Trump a “loser”.

The campaign said, “He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”

The rally was intended to garner support for Republican senate candidate Bernie Moreno, whom Trump endorsed last December.

Calling him a “warrior”, Trump said, he is an “America first champion” and “political outsider who has spent his entire life building up Ohio communities.”

Trump, 77, is running for his third presidency in the United States Elections 2024, and will be seen in a rematch against Democrat competitor Biden.__The News