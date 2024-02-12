UN warns full Israeli invasion of Rafah would be ‘terrifying’ as offensive looms

The UN human rights chief has warned Israel not to launch a full military operation in Rafah, describing the prospect as “terrifying”.

Volker Turk says it could stop the already “meagre” aid arriving in the southern Gazan city, where 1.5 million people are sheltering.

UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron urges Israel to “stop and think seriously” before taking more action, as there is “nowhere” for people to go in Rafah.

It comes as the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says Israeli strikes overnight killed 67 people in the city.

Israel says it carried out a “wave of strikes” while rescuing two hostages from a building in Rafah. It says Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, are in “good medical condition”.

Israel launched its operations in Gaza after Hamas killed more than 1,200 people on 7 October, and took 253 people hostage.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 67,500 injured since then.__bbc.com