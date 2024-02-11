Ukraine Aid Bill Inches Forward in US Senate to Uncertain Fate

The U.S. Senate is working through the weekend on a $95.3 billion military aid package, of which about $60 billion would go to support Ukraine’s defensive war against Russia.

Late Friday, 64 senators voted in favor of the bill while 19 voted against it. Fourteen Republicans joined Democrats to move the proposal toward the next stage while facing objections from a core group of Republicans — more closely aligned with the GOP’s presidential front-runner, Donald Trump — who don’t consider U.S. support of Ukraine against Russia a priority.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the senators he would be willing to amend the package to win over more support, but the New York Democrat also warned they would stay in session “until the job is done.”

Even if the foreign aid package clears the Senate with possible Sunday voting, the package still faces a deeply uncertain fate in the House. In that chamber, the Republican majority is even more opposed to helping the U.S. ally in Europe, as the war between Ukraine and Russia enters its second year.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday decried a Republican delay on approving new U.S. aid to Ukraine.

“The failure of the United States Congress, if it occurs, not to support Ukraine is close to criminal neglect. It is outrageous,” Biden said in the White House Oval Office alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz made a whirlwind stop in Washington to support Biden’s efforts to gain funding for Ukraine.

Scholz addressed growing concerns in Europe about the standoff between the Democratic president and House Republicans on Ukraine funding.

“Without the support of [the] United States, and without the support of the European states, Ukraine will have not a chance to defend its own country,” Scholz said.

