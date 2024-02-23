Spain: Death toll rises after huge fire in Valencia apartment blocks

Mayor of Valencia says at least ten people are dead, Spanish media reports say 14 injured after fire engulfed a high-rise apartment complex.

Firefighters were seen rescuing people from balconies, using cranes to reach those trapped on high floors.

Although the building is still very hot, firefighters have been able to enter the lower floors and begin searching for the missing people.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has visited the scene and promised all possible aid to the city and it’s region.

The city’s mayor says there are between nine and 15 people who have not yet been located.

There are fears that highly flammable cladding on the building’s facade may have helped the fire spread – as in the 2017 tragedy at London’s Grenfell Tower.__bbc.com

