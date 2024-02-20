Saudi Arabia releases latest update for Umrah visa

In recent times, traveling to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage has become more accessible due to various reforms and initiatives introduced by the Kingdom to promote tourism.

As the number of Umrah pilgrims is expected to rise during Ramadan, which is the peak season, there is a heightened demand for travel and accommodations in the Holy cities. Consequently, fares typically experience an increase during this period.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently announced that individuals holding permanent residency in the European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK), and United States (US) are now able to perform Umrah without the need to apply for an Umrah visa.

Officials from the Hajj and Umrah ministry stated that this new measure aims to streamline the Umrah pilgrimage process, improve service quality, and enhance the overall experience for pilgrims in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

With this new rule in effect, all eligible Umrah aspirants can schedule their pilgrimage through the Nusk app. Additionally, pilgrims can now perform Umrah directly upon their arrival.

Furthermore, the Saudi Arabian government has introduced visa-on-arrival options for residents of several regions, allowing them to enjoy a rich tourism experience while holding an Umrah visa. This inclusive policy also extends to the first-degree relatives of visa holders.

Moreover, individuals now have the option to perform Umrah while holding a transit visa, particularly when traveling with Saudi Airlines, the Kingdom’s national flag carrier.

Umrah, a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, holds immense significance in Islamic tradition and can be undertaken at any time of the year. The rituals of Umrah include wearing Ihram, performing Tawaf around the Kaaba, and walking between the hills of Safa and Marwah.__The Nation