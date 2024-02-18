Palestinian Foreign Ministry slams Israel’s vote on ‘unilateral recognition’ of Palestine’s statehood

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has said that “the full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations and its recognition by states do not need a license from [Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu”.

This was in response to a vote by the Israeli cabinet to formalise its opposition to what it called the “unilateral recognition” of Palestinian statehood, saying any such agreement must be reached through direct negotiations.

Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly meeting that the move came after “recent talk in the international community about an attempt to unilaterally impose on Israel a Palestinian state”.__Al Jazeera