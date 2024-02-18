Pakistan: Missing Baloch students case; IHC issues written order summoning PM Kakar, ministers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Sunday a four-page written order following its directives to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, as well as ministers of interior, defence, and human rights to personally appear in the next hearing on Monday of the missing Baloch students case.

The order, issued by the IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, stated that the prime minister of Pakistan, defence, human rights, and interior ministries along with the secretaries of the ministries concerned should ensure their physical appearance in the February 19 hearing at 10am.

In the previous hearing on February 13, the court had directed the interim premier to appear before the bench.

At the outset of the previous hearing, the assistant attorney general (AAG) asked the court to adjourn the hearing as the attorney general was unavailable. However, the request was rejected.

Justice Kayani further remarked that the death penalty should be awarded to those involved in enforced disappearances.

“People involved [enforced disappearance] should be given the death penalty twice,” remarked Justice Kayani. He then asked the caretaker PM to appear in person to explain why a case should not be registered against him.

However, the advocate general pleaded to the court that they required more time in the case. But Justice Kayani refused to entertain the government’s plea.

This is the second time that PM Kakar has been summoned by IHC. He was last summoned on November 29, 2023, to personally appear before it in the case filed by Advocate Imaan Mazari.

However, he did not appear as he was not in the country.__The News