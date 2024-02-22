Pakistan: Imran (ex-PM) wants IMF programme halted over ‘election fraud’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the alleged rigging during the February 8 general elections, his party officials said.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail after a meeting with Imran Khan, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and party leader Senator Ali Zafar confirmed Khan’s plan to dispatch the letter to the IMF today.

Zafar underscored the significance of good governance, asserting, “IMF, European Union have their own mandate, and good governance is the merit of IMF.” He went on to claim that international organisations refrain from engaging with countries lacking democratic practices.

“The whole world saw that the people’s vote was stolen in Pakistan,” remarked Zafar, emphasising, “Democracy cannot run on the mandate of theft.” He elucidated, “When lending institutions see that there is no democracy, they do not give loans.”

Detailing their strategy, Zafar stated, “Our letter will be addressed to the IMF, and if the IMF desires discussion, an audit of election rigging must precede any dialogue.” He stressed, “Where rigging is proven, rectification must occur before IMF engagement.”

Moreover, Zafar highlighted, “Our agreement with the IMF is contingent upon an audit against rigging,” adding, “We have urged the IMF to ensure free and fair elections in Pakistan.”

The development comes days after the international credit rating agency Fitch warned that the close outcome of the Feb 8 general elections and resulting near-term political uncertainty may complicate efforts to secure a financing agreement with the IMF.

“This looks set to be a coalition of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party, despite the strong performance by candidates associated with Imran Khan’s PTI in the elections,” the credit rating agency said in its report on Pakistan’s economy released on Monday.

On Tuesday, party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had warned that if election results are not released under Form-45s, it could impact Pakistan’s prospects for IMF programme.

“We demand that the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja resign immediately to ensure accountability and restore faith in the electoral process. The correct results must be released under the public mandate,” Gohar concluded.__Tribune.com