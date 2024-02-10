Pakistan election 2024: Mohsin Dawar Among Others Injured As Security Forces Open Fire Outside N Waziristan RO Office

Dawar, the NDM candidate for NA-40, was attempting to access the RO office located inside Miranshah Cantt when security forces allegedly opened fire

Candidate for NA-40 and National Democratic Movement (NDM) Chief Mohsin Dawar was reportedly injured after security forces allegedly opened fire outside the offices of the returning officer in Miranshah.

According to party workers, Dawar attempted to gain access to the offices of the designated returning officer for his constituency as a contesting candidate.

The offices of the returning officer were located inside the Miranshah Cantonment.

Party sources alleged that police and security forces first stopped Dawar from entering the offices. In the ensuing exchange of words, the situation deteriorated, and the security officials deputed had allegedly opened fire, injuring Dawar and many of his supporters.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The NA-40 constituency is one of the 13 constituencies nationwide where the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has yet to release the results.

Dawar has alleged that there have been attempts to rig the elections.

On February 8, he claimed to have found proof of ballots being stuffed in favour of the PTI candidate from the constituency, Aurangzeb Khan.

Just hours before the incident outside the Miranshah RO office, he had claimed that in the provincial assembly constituency of PK-104, the results had been rigged in favour of Iqbal Wazir.

“A candidate, who was lagging behind all others, has been declared winner by 24,000 votes,” he claimed.__The Friday Times Pakistan