Mobile net works shut down as voting under way in Pakistan elections

Suspension of internet and mobile networks ordered throughout Pakistan after voting started in general elections.

At least six security officials killed in attacks by suspected armed groups across the country, according to reports.

Polls are scheduled to close at 5pm local time (12:00 GMT) which is in around 40 minutes

However, people who join the queue before that time will be allowed to cast their votes. Moreover, polling may be extended in some areas as per the election commission’s rules.__Al Jazeera