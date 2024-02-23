Many missing as deadly fire devastates Valencia apartment block

BBC.com reports: At least four people are dead and 14 injured, after fire engulfed a high-rise apartment block in the Spanish city of Valencia.

Firefighters were seen rescuing people from balconies, using cranes to reach those trapped on high floors.

The city’s mayor says there are between nine and 15 people who have not yet been located.

There are fears that highly flammable cladding on the building’s facade may have helped the fire spread – as in the 2017 tragedy at London’s Grenfell Tower.

The blaze spread to an adjoining building as high winds fanned the flames.

Some 450 people are believed to live in the apartment block, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.