Kremlin says Biden’s ‘crazy SOB’ remarks about Putin debase United States

The Kremlin on Thursday said Joe Biden’s remark about President Vladimir Putin debased the United States and those who use such vocabulary — and was a poor attempt to appear like a “Hollywood cowboy”.

Biden called Putin a “crazy SOB” during a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday, warning there is always the threat of nuclear conflict but that the existential threat to humanity remains climate.

“This is the last existential threat. It is climate. We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin and others and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate,” Biden told a small group of donors.

Responding to the US president’s remarks today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The use of such language against the head of another state by the president of the United States is unlikely to infringe on our president, President Putin.

“But it debases those who use such vocabulary,” he said.

Peskov said the remark was “probably some kind of attempt to look like a Hollywood cowboy. But honestly, I don’t think it’s possible.”

“Has Mr Putin ever used one crude word to address you? This has never happened. Therefore, I think that such vocabulary debases America itself,” the spokesman added.

Deeply at odds

Biden has previously cursed “son of a b****” at others. In January 2022, he was caught on the hot mic using the same term of abuse against a Fox News White House reporter.

Biden has a tendency to go off script during election fundraisers and in recent months has dug into the Chinese government, the Republican Party and US ally Israel for its bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Biden’s verbal attacks against Putin have also sharply intensified at the White House and on the campaign trail. Last week, the US President blamed Putin and “his thugs” for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Nalvany was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did,” Biden said at the White House after Russian prison officials announced that Navalny had died.

The Kremlin has denied involvement in Navalny’s death and said Western claims that Putin was responsible are unacceptable.

Biden and Putin remain deeply at odds over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago, over which Russia has been sanctioned by the United States and other Western nations. Biden’s reactions have put a further chill into already bitter US-Russian relations.

On Tuesday, Biden said the US will announce a major package of sanctions against Russia over Navalny’s death and the Ukraine war.

Biden’s expected Republican opponent in November, former President Donald Trump, has expressed admiration for Putin both during his 2017-2021 White House tenure and afterwards. However, he also recently compared himself to Navalny, implying that they both had faced politically motivated prosecutions.

“I don’t know where the hell this comes from,” Biden said on Wednesday reacting to Trump comparing himself to Navalny.__Daily Dawn