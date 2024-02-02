Kashmir: ‘Terror-Funding’; SIA raids five locations in Delhi, Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 02: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday raided five locations in Summer capital Srinagar and Delhi in connection with investigation of a terror funding case.

A top official told Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Dot Com that SIA is conducting raids at two locations in Srinagar. The raids are being conducted at Saidapora Eidgah and Ahmadnagar area.

In Delhi, the agency is conducting searches at three locations, he said.

The case pertains to illegal raising, layering and laundering of illegal proceeds of crime by the accused persons which subsequently might have been used in unlawful activities including secessionism and militancy. The official stated that a case had been registered at Police Station SIA Kashmir following a thorough investigation.

During the course of the inquiry, it was discovered that a staggering amount of Rs 85 crores had been illicitly raised and laundered within a brief period of less than two years.

A case under FIR No 08 of 2023 under the appropriate sections of the law was registered at SIA Kashmir and further investigation of the case is going on.__GK News