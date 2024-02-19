Kashmir: (Indian) PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Jammu tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects valued at over Rs. 30,500 Cr in Jammu tomorrow.

These projects span across various sectors such as health, education, transportation (including rail, road, and aviation), petroleum, and civic infrastructure. Highlighting the government’s commitment to development, the event will also see the distribution of appointment letters to approximately 1,500 new government recruits from Jammu and Kashmir, underlining efforts towards job creation and employment enhancement in the region.

Education and Skilling

A major portion of the initiative, amounting to about Rs 13,375 crore, is earmarked for transforming the education and skilling landscape of the country. This includes the unveiling of new campuses for prestigious institutions like IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram, and the Indian Institute of Skills in Kanpur. Additionally, the inauguration of three new IIMs in Jammu, Bodh Gaya, and Visakhapatnam, alongside the development of 20 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 13 Navodaya Vidyalayas, signifies a robust enhancement in the country’s educational infrastructure.

AIIMS Jammu: A New era in healthcare

The inauguration of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur, Samba, Jammu, a state-of-the-art facility established with an investment of over Rs 1,660 crore, is set to offer comprehensive, quality healthcare services across 18 Specialties and 17 Super Specialties, addressing the medical needs of Jammu and Kashmir’s populace.

Enhancing Connectivity: Jammu Airport and Rail Project

The foundation stone for a new terminal at Jammu Airport signals a leap towards improved air connectivity and tourism growth in the region. The new terminal, with its modern facilities, is designed to handle 2,000 passengers during peak hours. In the realm of rail connectivity, the dedication of various projects, including the electrification of the Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section, marks another significant step towards sustainable and efficient transportation solutions.

Road Infrastructure Boost

The Prime Minister’s announcement of important road projects, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the four-laning of Srinagar Ring Road, highlights a comprehensive approach to enhancing road connectivity and reducing travel time, thereby fostering economic development and ease of access to key destinations.

Petroleum Depot and Other Civic Projects

The establishment of a Common User Facility (CUF) Petroleum depot in Jammu and the inauguration of numerous civic infrastructure projects reflect a multifaceted approach to development. These projects aim to strengthen the region’s civic amenities, improve public facilities, and bolster overall growth across Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative encompasses a broad spectrum of development projects aimed at enriching the lives of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. By focusing on education, healthcare, transportation, and civic infrastructure, the government wants to build robust developing projects creating a ‘Developed Jammu’, ensuring the holistic growth and prosperity of the region.__GK News