Kashmir: Apni Party emerges as credible political alternative for people of J&K – Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Feb 22: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Thursday, said that “Apni Party has emerged as a credible and genuine political alternative for the people of J&K who want to rid themselves of the decades-long exploitative politics of the traditional parties.”

He directed the district presidents of the party to establish a two-member panel for each parliamentary constituency (all the five). These committees will be responsible for suggesting the eligibility of candidates and outlining poll campaign methods.

According to a party statement, he made this remark while addressing a crucial party meeting today at the party head office in Sheikh Bagh, Srinagar.

The meeting aimed to assess the current political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the party’s preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, and address certain party matters.

The meeting participants expressed their perspectives on the present political scenario and offered suggestions to further strengthen the party across all areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, they shared their views on certain party matters, and these views yielded some significant decisions to address these party affairs.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the party’s preparations for the upcoming elections and decided to intensify political and public outreach activities to garner further public support across all areas.

Addressing the occasion, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I am fully satisfied with the performance of the party leaders and the grassroots-level cadre across Jammu and Kashmir. Apni Party stands out as the only party in this region that has received tremendous public support and acceptance from the masses within a span of less than four years since its establishment in March 2020. With a clear-cut vision and agenda for peace, prosperity, and development in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party has emerged as a credible and genuine political alternative for the people of J&K who want to rid themselves of the decades-long exploitative politics of the traditional parties.”

“However, our satisfaction should lead not us to stop garnering further strength and support from the people. It is our responsibility to ensure that people across the region are well aware of our mission and vision. We have to work diligently to ensure that people in every area know the fact that Apni Party is dedicated to fostering permanent peace, enduring prosperity, and equitable development across Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr Bukhari added.

"Our leaders must intensify their political and public outreach activities in their respective areas, and they should encourage grassroots-level workers to foster close connections with the masses, offering a ray of hope and optimism amidst the uncertainties, deaths, and destruction of the past three decades. It is important to convey to the people that the Apni Party stands steadfastly beside them, ready to support and guide them towards prosperity," the party president advised his colleagues.