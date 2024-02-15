Israeli army threatens military offensive in Nablus amid West Bank tensions

The Israeli army on Thursday threatened a deadly military operation in the West Bank city of Nablus.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces dropped leaflets on the Nablus refugee camp warning residents of a military offensive in the area.

“The fate of your city is in your hands. Do not follow the path of the Jenin camp,” the leaflet reads.

The Israeli army staged several military raids inside the Jenin refugee camp in the past weeks, killing a dozen Palestinians and causing mass destruction.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 394 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,440 others injured in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice over its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has left more than 28,500 people dead.

In an interim ruling in January, the Hague-based court ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.__The Nation