Houthis vow to respond after US and UK strike 36 targets in Yemen

BBC.com reports: US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says there will be more steps in US response to Jordan drone attack which killed three US troops last Sunday.

The US accused Iran of being behind the attack and on Friday 2 February launched air strikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq and Syria.

Iran said the accusations were “baseless”, but Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed militia, later claimed responsibility.

Separately, the US, with help from the UK, has also launched air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, in an attempt to stop the group’s attacks on international shipping.

The Houthis in Yemen, who are also backed by Iran, have been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea since November, in response to the war in Gaza.

The Houthis vowed to respond after US and UK struck 36 targets across 13 locations in Yemen.