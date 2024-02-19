EU countries, except Hungary, urge ‘immediate’ pause in Gaza war

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said 26 European countries — every EU member with the exception of Hungary — have together issued a statement calling for an “immediate” pause in the fighting in Gaza.

“We ask the Israeli Government not to take military action in Rafah that would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgently needed provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance,” the statement says.

While European nations have expressed firm support for Israel throughout its war in Gaza, some have started to temper their rhetoric with concern over deteriorating humanitarian conditions and criticism of Israel’s campaign, one of the most destructive in modern history.

The European statement calls for an “immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a lasting ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance”.__Al Jazeera