Austria: Identities confirmed after bodies found in Lower Austria

Following the discovery of three dead bodies with gunshot wounds in the town of Bad Vöslau on Saturday afternoon, the dead bodies are identified. According to Stefan Pfandler, head of the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation, the owner of the flat and two of his friends are killed. Interrogations of relatives and the evaluation of evidence were on the agenda on (today) Sunday. Autopsies, which will be carried out at the beginning of the week, should provide clarity about the background of the incident.

As Pfandler claimed, the deceased are all Austrian citizens. The autopsies ordered by the public prosecutor’s office in Wiener Neustadt on Saturday are planned for Monday and Tuesday. It is clear that the bodies have gunshot wounds to the upper body and head.

It has been rumoured in the media that one of the three men involved may have shot two men and committed suicide. According to the head of the State Office of Criminal Investigation, the autopsies will provide further information. However, a handgun and a long gun were recovered. Which of the three men fired and whether this was the case, will be determined by examining the hands for traces of gunshot residue.

The bodies were discovered by firefighters who had been alerted to a fire and the sound of banging on Saturday afternoon. The flames in the flat were quickly extinguished, traces of the fire were visible inside the flat and on the balcony.

Mr. Pfandler claims, there were indications of several sources of fire. This in turn would be a clear indication that a fire had been set in the flat. The fire investigation should bring clarity, but this can be started on Monday at the earliest.