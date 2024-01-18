USA: ‘Chaos and confusion’ hindered police response to Uvalde

The US Department of Justice has released its long-awaited report into the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in 2022.

Two teachers and 19 children were killed in the massacre – which was the second worst primary school shooting in US history.

The 600-page report finds the police response was a “failure”, and the de-facto commander on the scene began treating the incident “as as a barricade scenario and not as an active shooter situation”.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland says “chaos and confusion” and a lack of urgency hindered the police response.

Families of people killed have repeatedly criticised the police response after it emerged police waited well over an hour before confronting the gunman.__bbc.com

