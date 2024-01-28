Three US troops killed in drone attack in Mideast

Three US troops have been killed and 25 injured in a drone attack on a US base in Jordan, near the Syria border.

US President Joe Biden says while facts are still being gathered, the attack was carried out by Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.

“Today, America’s heart is heavy”, Biden says, adding “their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation”.

It is the first time US soldiers have been killed by strikes in the region after Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel.

This is a breaking news story – we’ll bring you more as we get it. __bbc.com