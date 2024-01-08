Senior Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike – reports

A senior commander with the Islamist Hezbollah movement has reportedly been killed in an apparent Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon.

Reports suggest a car was targeted in the Khirbet Selm area, which veered off the road before catching fire.

The International Rescue Committee says it has pulled its medics from the only functioning hospital in central Gaza.

The move follows the cancellation of a World Health Organization-backed mission to bring medical supplies into northern Gaza.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said 73 Palestinians were killed and 99 injured by Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours.

Elsewhere, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding talks with leaders of Gulf Arab states the UAE and Saudi Arabia before travelling to Israel.

At least 1,200 people were killed when Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October and about 240 others were taken hostage.

The Gaza health ministry – run by Hamas – says at least 23,000 people have been killed in the territory since Israel started its retaliatory campaign.__Courtesy bbc.com