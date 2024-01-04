Putin extends condolences to Iran over Kerman ‘terrorist attack’

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences over twin bombings in the Iranian city of Kerman that resulted in the death of at least 84 people.

“Please accept our deepest condolences for the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman. The murder of civilians who visited the cemetery is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism,” Putin said in a telegram on Wednesday.

The telegram addressed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured due to the bombings.

“We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirm our commitment to an uncompromising fight against this evil,” it said.

At least two powerful explosions ripped through the southeastern city on Wednesday in close vicinity to the cemetery where Iran’s former top military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani lies buried.

Thousands of people had gathered there to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the death of Soleimani, the former chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.​​​​​​​__The Nation