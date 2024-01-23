Kashmir: J-K Voter Count Surges to 86.93 Lakh

The total number of voters in Jammu & Kashmir has reached 86.93 lakh after completion of special summary revision of electoral rolls in the Union Territory, with January 01, 2024 as qualifying date.

Jammu & Kashmir’s chief electoral officer P.K. Pole on Monday said that as of now, there are 86.93 lakh electors in J&K.

“As of now, there are 86.93 lakh electors which includes 44.35 lakh male and 42.58 lakh female,” he said.

He added that the electoral population ratio has improved from 0.59 to 0.60 and gender ratio from 924 to 954.

According to details available, 2.31 lakh new voters were added to the electoral roll during the revision while 86000 were deleted due to deaths, shifting etc.

During the period of special summary revision, the details of 1.45 lakh electors were corrected, the CEO said.

This is the third revision of electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir after the delimitation exercise was completed on May 05, 2022.

According to details available, the special summary revision with January 01, 2024, as qualifying date was carried out in two phases.

The first phase involved training staff involved in the exercise and rationalization of polling booths.

As many as 259 new polling stations were created in J&K after consultation with political parties.

The second phase started with publication of the draft electoral roll on October 17, 2023. The exercise was completed with publication of the final electoral roll on Monday (January 22).__dailygoodmorningkashmir.com