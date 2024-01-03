Kashmir: APHC unveils plan to observe Jan 5 as Right to Self-Determination Day

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has announced that Kashmiris will observe 5 January as Right to Self-Determination Day by organizing protest demonstrations, rallies, seminars, and other programs to invite world attention towards the urgency of resolving the long-pending Kashmir dispute to avert Jammu and Kashmir from turning into another Palestine.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the unresolved Kashmir dispute is a big question mark on the credibility of the United Nations. “If the UN wants to restore its credibility it needs to implement its resolutions on Kashmir without further delay,” he said.

It was on 5th January 1949 when the UN Security Council passed a historic resolution saying, “The question of accession of the State of Jammu & Kashmir to India or Pakistan will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite”. The APHC said that seven decades have passed but the promised plebiscite remains unfulfilled to date. The APHC said that by deploying over one million trigger-happy troops, India has turned Kashmir into a gigantic prison. Indian troops who have been given license to kill Kashmiris are trampling humanity under their jackboots, he added.

“Martyrdom of over one lakh Kashmiris, destruction of thousands of houses and structures, molestation, blinding youth is a glaring proof how India is hell-bent on annihilating Kashmiris and occupying their land,” he informed.

The statement said that after 5 August 2019, the Hindutva BJP-RSS regime has broken all previous records of brutalities. It is using Israeli-type tactics to deprive Kashmiris of their economy, and properties and impose its devilish Hindutva agenda in IIOJK. Issuing domiciles to thousands of non-Kashmiris, granting them land rights in occupied territory, and introducing other anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim laws have made the evil intentions of Hindutva forces very clear that they want to strip Kashmiris of their identity, culture, and land.

The APHC appealed to the Kashmiris and Pakistanis all over the world to organize large-scale protest demonstrations in different countries of the world and to invite the world’s attention towards the Kashmir issue. He also urged the world community especially the UN to take concrete steps for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.__Daily Times