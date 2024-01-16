Iraq vows to take Iran to UN Security Council over Erbil attacks

The Iraqi government on Tuesday condemned the Iranian attack on Erbil in northern Iraq, calling it an act of aggression and a violation of its sovereignty.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website that the Iraqi government “will take all legal procedures, including lodging a complaint with the UN Security Council” in response to the Iranian strikes.

The attack was an “aggression on Iraq’s sovereignty and the security of the Iraqi people, and an abuse to the good neighborliness and the security of the region,” it said.

It added that the council of ministers formed a committee headed by Iraq’s national security advisor to investigate the incident and collect relevant information to support the government’s position on the international level.

Early on Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at positions of “terrorist groups” in Syria and Iraq late Monday.

The IRGC claimed to have “destroyed” an Israeli spy agency Mossad’s headquarters in norther Iraq’s Erbil region.__The Nation