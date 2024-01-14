Austria Seeks Deportation Of Tajik Man Held For Alleged Cologne Terrorist Threat

A Tajik man being held in connection with an alleged terrorist plot targeting Cologne Cathedral remains in custody after two weeks as a result of a European arrest warrant issued by Austria, police said on January 7. Deportation proceedings are under way relating to the 30-year-old Tajik national, who was arrested after police searched a residence in Wesel, initially taking five men into custody. On New Year’s Eve, police arrested a man in Bochum also in connection with a possible attack on the iconic cathedral and one in Austria. Three of the arrested men — with Tajik or Uzbek nationality — were released on the instructions of a court.