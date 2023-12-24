UN rights chief warns starvation must not be allowed in war-ravaged Gaza

UNITED NATIONS: The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has urged Israel to act immediately to ensure that all those not involved in the clashes between Israeli occupation troops and Hamas fighters “to facilitate humanitarian food deliveries commensurate with needs.”
His appeal coincided with the adoption on Friday of a UN Security Council resolution demanding immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip. “Starvation must never be a means or result of warfare,” the high commissioner said, responding to an alarming food security report released on Thursday that confirmed repeated warnings of catastrophic hunger levels in the besieged enclave amid ongoing fighting.
Meanwhile, UN aid coordination office OCHA reported heavy Israeli bombardments on Thursday from air, land, and sea across most of the Gaza Strip, along with Hamas rocket fire into Israel.
“Intense ground operations and fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups continued, in most areas of Gaza, with the exception of Rafah. The firing of rockets by Palestinian armed groups into Israel continued,” according to the OCHA situation report.__Tribune.com