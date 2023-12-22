UN edges closer to vote on Gaza aid after US signals support

International
Online Editor

The US has expressed support for the UN’s latest draft resolution on humanitarian aid for Gaza – a vote for which is expected later today.

The original draft called for a sustainable cessation of hostilities, but the final version calls for creating the conditions for one.

It comes as the World Food Programme says Gaza is at risk of famine within six months if the conflict doesn’t end.

Meanwhile, Hamas says Palestinian groups have rejected the prospect of further hostage releases until Israel agrees to end the war in Gaza.

More than 240 Israeli hostages were captured during Hamas’s 7 October attacks, with more than 100 of them released in a truce last month.

On Wednesday, the Hamas-run Gaza government said 20,000 people had been killed in the enclave since the war erupted.

Israel began its offensive after Hamas fighters crossed the border, killing 1,200 people.__bbc.com

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Related Posts

Flag raisings, burnings in Taiwan as China marks national day

Online Editor

Pakistan: Army set to take over loss-making Discos to curb power theft, losses

Online Editor

China Tries to Block Prominent Uyghur Speaker at UN

Online Editor