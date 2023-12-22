UN edges closer to vote on Gaza aid after US signals support

The US has expressed support for the UN’s latest draft resolution on humanitarian aid for Gaza – a vote for which is expected later today.

The original draft called for a sustainable cessation of hostilities, but the final version calls for creating the conditions for one.

It comes as the World Food Programme says Gaza is at risk of famine within six months if the conflict doesn’t end.

Meanwhile, Hamas says Palestinian groups have rejected the prospect of further hostage releases until Israel agrees to end the war in Gaza.

More than 240 Israeli hostages were captured during Hamas’s 7 October attacks, with more than 100 of them released in a truce last month.

On Wednesday, the Hamas-run Gaza government said 20,000 people had been killed in the enclave since the war erupted.

Israel began its offensive after Hamas fighters crossed the border, killing 1,200 people.__bbc.com