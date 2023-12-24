Kashmir: Retired SP shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla

Terrorists on Sunday morning shot dead a retired police officer in Gantmulla area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

In a post on X, Kashmir zone police said that the retired superintendent of police was shot dead while giving a prayer call (Azan) in a mosque. Police said that area has been cordoned off, while further details are awaited.

“Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited,” police said.

The slain was 72 -years- old and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. A pall of gloom descended on entire Gantumulla village when the news of killing of Shafi spread on the area with people thronging his house to mourn the killing.__dailygoodmorningkashmir.com