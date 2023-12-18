‘Israel, Hamas Open To Ceasefire, Disagreements Remain’

‘More than 50 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct 7.’

Israel and Hamas are both open to a fresh truce and captive release, while disputes persist on how it would be accomplished.

According to two Egyptian security sources, Egypt and Qatar, which had already arranged a week-long truce and hostage release, insisted on expediting assistance and opening the Kerem Abu Salem border before any discussions could begin.

While the border was open, they said that relief was being held up by inspections and had yet to arrive in Egypt.

On the other hand, the United Nations (UN) has condemned Israel’s unprecedented targeting of media workers in Gaza, calling it the “deadliest place in the world for journalists and their families.”

The UN Office for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories praised media workers for keeping the world informed about the dire humanitarian situation that Palestinians face in Gaza, but lamented that “one by one, these eyes on the ground are going dark,” according to Al Jazeera.

The statement also acknowledged that over 50 journalists had been killed in Gaza since the Israeli-Hamas conflict began on October 7.__The Friday Times Pakistan