France submits bid for selling 26 naval Rafale fighters to India

NEW DELHI: In another step towards an early finalization of the estimated Rs 50,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets and associated equipment, France has now submitted its bid to the defence ministry.

Sources said the French detailed letter of acceptance (LoA), with its offer, pricing and other details, was submitted on Wednesday in response to India’s letter of request (LoA) issued in mid-October for the proposed acquisition of 22 single-seat jets and four twin-seat trainers, along with weapons, simulator, spares, crew training and logistics support.

The deals for the 26 fighters and three additional Scorpene submarines for around Rs 30,000 crore were granted the preliminary approval or acceptance of necessity (AoN) by the Rajnath Singh-led Defence Acquisitions Council on July 13, a day before the subsequent Modi-Macron summit in Paris. The deals, however, did not find any mention in the joint statement issued after the summit, as was then reported by TOI.

The government-to-government deal for the Rafales, which involves off-the-shelf procurement of the Dassault Aviation-manufactured jets, will only be inked after the final cost negotiations and the requisite approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The Navy, of course, would want the deals for the Rafales and Scorpenes to be inked within this fiscal, grappling as it is with an inadequate number of fighters to operate from its two aircraft carriers — the older Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya and the new indigenous INS Vikrant — as well as a depleting underwater combat fleet.

The Navy is left with 40 of the 45 MiG-29K jets, inducted from Russia at a cost of $2 billion from 2009 onwards, for its two aircraft carriers, the older Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya and the new INS Vikrant. The MiG-29Ks have also been dogged by poor serviceability and other problems over the years.

The French fighter, of course, also had a head start on logistical grounds given that IAF has already inducted 36 Rafales under the Rs 59,000 crore deal inked in September 2016.