Death toll from ongoing Israeli onslaught on Gaza rises to 18,800

The number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israeli onslaught on Gaza has reached 18,800, local authorities said on Friday.

According to a statement by the Gaza-based Government Media Office, 51,000 Palestinians have so far been injured by the Israeli army in Gaza in 70 days of the deadly war.

The statement also said 8,000 children and 6,200 women were among those killed.

It noted that the Israeli army has caused “an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” and immense destruction in Gaza.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, while over 130 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.__The Nation