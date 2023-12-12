12 Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with PKK

ANKARA: Twelve Turkish soldiers were killed in the past two days in clashes with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The Turkish military carried out air strikes on PKK targets, neutralising 13 PKK militants on Saturday in ongoing clashes, the ministry said in a statement on social messaging platform X.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.

Ankara regularly carries out air strikes in neighbouring Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.__Dawn.com