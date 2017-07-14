Saturday, February 18, 2023
Jammu & Kashmir

Kashmir: ‘Sensor-based Smart Agriculture’: Rs 30.40 cr project approved for J&K farmers

JAMMU: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has approved an ambitious Rs. 30.40 crore project “Sensor based Smart Agriculture” envisaging integration of agriculture with technology driven by Artificial Insemination and IoT for automation of practices, enhanced resource use efficiency and profitability. This project, which is aimed at to establish a ‘sensor-based smart agriculture ecosystem’ would […]

Kashmir: Rs 176 Cr Project Approved To Boost Fish Production Across J&K

Kashmir: Private Investment Proposals Worth Rs 66,000 Crores Received, 1455 Industrial Units Established – Govt

‘Paradise on Earth’: Record 1.88 cr tourists visited J&K in 2022

Kashmir: EC to take call on J&K elections, statehood after assembly polls – Amit Shah

Kashmir: Flour crisis worsens in AJK

Austria

Weekend avalanches kill 10 in Austria and Switzerland

Austria expels four Russian diplomats: ministry

Austria: Rally on the 12th Anniversary of the Egypt Revolution 2011

Austrian soldier killed in ‘exchange of fire’ at barracks

Europe

Eighteen migrants found dead in abandoned truck in Bulgaria

Eighteen migrants have been found dead in a truck in Bulgaria, a Balkan country facing an influx in recent months not seen since the 2015 migration crisis. “According to initial elements, the vehicle was illegally transporting about 40 migrants hidden under bundles of wood,” the Interior Ministry announced. The cause of their death is unknown […]

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said Germany will soon be able to deploy its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference just days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, he called on allies to expect a long war. France’s Emmanuel Macron also said now was not the time for dialogue with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The event is an annual gathering of leaders, officials and diplomats; […]

British union announces fresh rail strikes over pay dispute

Zelenskyy to Address Munich Security Conference

Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko jailed for highlighting Mariupol killings

Switzerland, Belgium to ease visa for quake survivors

International News

Pakistan: Security forces neutralise all three terrorists in Karachi police office operation

Security forces have successfully completed a clearance operation at the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building, “neutralising” three terrorists following a four-hour-long siege on Friday. The building, which is situated on the main Sharea Faisal thoroughfare, has now been secured, police officials said. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab confirmed the news in a tweet from his […]

Pakistan: Lawmaker released from jail after two years

Pakistan: Fitch sees ‘real possibility’ of default

Pakistan: DG CAA accused of Rs2 trillion corruption

Close Allies No Longer Willing To Bail Out Pakistan Without IMF-Approved Reforms

Spain offers citizenship to freed Nicaraguan political prisoners

