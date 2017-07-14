Jammu & Kashmir
Kashmir: ‘Sensor-based Smart Agriculture’: Rs 30.40 cr project approved for J&K farmers
JAMMU: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has approved an ambitious Rs. 30.40 crore project “Sensor based Smart Agriculture” envisaging integration of agriculture with technology driven by Artificial Insemination and IoT for automation of practices, enhanced resource use efficiency and profitability. This project, which is aimed at to establish a ‘sensor-based smart agriculture ecosystem’ would […]
Europe
Eighteen migrants found dead in abandoned truck in Bulgaria
Eighteen migrants have been found dead in a truck in Bulgaria, a Balkan country facing an influx in recent months not seen since the 2015 migration crisis. “According to initial elements, the vehicle was illegally transporting about 40 migrants hidden under bundles of wood,” the Interior Ministry announced. The cause of their death is unknown […]
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said Germany will soon be able to deploy its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference just days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, he called on allies to expect a long war. France’s Emmanuel Macron also said now was not the time for dialogue with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The event is an annual gathering of leaders, officials and diplomats; […]
International News
Pakistan: Security forces neutralise all three terrorists in Karachi police office operation
Security forces have successfully completed a clearance operation at the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building, “neutralising” three terrorists following a four-hour-long siege on Friday. The building, which is situated on the main Sharea Faisal thoroughfare, has now been secured, police officials said. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab confirmed the news in a tweet from his […]