Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US travellers warned of increased violence risk after Zawahiri killing
US travellers warned of increased violence risk after Zawahiri killing

US travellers warned of increased violence risk after Zawahiri killing

International 2022-08-04, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The US State Department Tuesday warned Americans travelling abroad they face an increased risk of violence after US forces killed Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

His death in a drone strike in Kabul over the weekend dealt the biggest blow to Al Qaeda since the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, prompting US President Joe Biden to declare that “justice had been delivered.”

Following the strike, the State Department Tuesday urged US citizens to “maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when travelling abroad.”

“Current information suggests that terrorist organisations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe,” the department said in a statement.

“These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings and bombings.”

A senior official in the Biden administration said the 71-year-old Egyptian jihadist was on the balcony of a three-story house in the Afghan capital when targeted with two Hellfire missiles after dawn Sunday.

It was the first known over-the-horizon strike by the United States on a target in Afghanistan since Washington withdrew its forces from the country on August 31 last year, days after the Taliban swept back to power.

The Taliban condemned the drone strike Tuesday, but made no mention of casualties nor did they name Zawahiri.__Dawn.com

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US travellers warned of increased violence risk after Zawahiri killing

The US State Department Tuesday warned Americans travelling abroad they face an increased risk of... more»

Taiwan: Pelosi leaves Taipei to sound of Chinese fury

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan after a brief but controversial visit. Ms Pelosi... more»

Belgium Freezes $51.5bn Worth Russian Assets

Belgium has frozen over €50.5 billion ($51.5 billion) of Russian financial assets, local media... more»

Pakistan Army dismisses as ‘propaganda’ militants claim of shooting down chopper

QUETTA: Militants in Balochistan claimed they shot down a military helicopter that went down... more»

Strengthening rural healthcare infra: J&K spent Rs 2800 crore in 4 years; 2224 wellness centers established

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has spent Rs 2800 crore to strengthen rural health... more»

Kashmir: Normalcy restored in Gilgit

GILGIT: Most of the commercial centers and educational institutions opened in Gilgit on Tuesday as... more»

Israel army closes areas near Gaza

JENIN: Israel’s army closed areas near the Gaza border to civilians on Tuesday, citing a risk of... more»

Nigerian street vendor killed in broad daylight in Italy, sparking national outrage

The killing of a Nigerian man in broad daylight on the streets of an Italian seaside town while... more»

US Secretary Of State Backs EU Proposal Aimed At Salvaging Iran Nuclear Deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday backed a proposal from the European Union to try... more»

Taliban condemns US drone strike as violation of int’l principles

KABUL: Following the US drone strike in Kabul — which killed al Qaeda leader Ayman... more»

Search

Back to Top