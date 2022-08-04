Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / Kashmir: Normalcy restored in Gilgit
Kashmir: Normalcy restored in Gilgit

Kashmir: Normalcy restored in Gilgit

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2022-08-04, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GILGIT: Most of the commercial centers and educational institutions opened in Gilgit on Tuesday as normalcy returned after the city remained tense due to an unpleasant incident of firing.

Normal traffic plied on the roads as law enforcement forces, including Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts patrolled the city with strict checking of vehicles on entry and exit points.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid addressing an emergency press conference the other day warned that the miscreants who were disturbing the city’s peace, would be dealt with iron hands.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and take action against those taking the law into their hands. He praised the GB people for exhibiting sanity and wisdom to ensure peace.__Daily Times

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US travellers warned of increased violence risk after Zawahiri killing

The US State Department Tuesday warned Americans travelling abroad they face an increased risk of... more»

Taiwan: Pelosi leaves Taipei to sound of Chinese fury

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan after a brief but controversial visit. Ms Pelosi... more»

Belgium Freezes $51.5bn Worth Russian Assets

Belgium has frozen over €50.5 billion ($51.5 billion) of Russian financial assets, local media... more»

Pakistan Army dismisses as ‘propaganda’ militants claim of shooting down chopper

QUETTA: Militants in Balochistan claimed they shot down a military helicopter that went down... more»

Strengthening rural healthcare infra: J&K spent Rs 2800 crore in 4 years; 2224 wellness centers established

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has spent Rs 2800 crore to strengthen rural health... more»

Kashmir: Normalcy restored in Gilgit

GILGIT: Most of the commercial centers and educational institutions opened in Gilgit on Tuesday as... more»

Israel army closes areas near Gaza

JENIN: Israel’s army closed areas near the Gaza border to civilians on Tuesday, citing a risk of... more»

Nigerian street vendor killed in broad daylight in Italy, sparking national outrage

The killing of a Nigerian man in broad daylight on the streets of an Italian seaside town while... more»

US Secretary Of State Backs EU Proposal Aimed At Salvaging Iran Nuclear Deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday backed a proposal from the European Union to try... more»

Taliban condemns US drone strike as violation of int’l principles

KABUL: Following the US drone strike in Kabul — which killed al Qaeda leader Ayman... more»

Search

Back to Top