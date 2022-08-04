Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan Army dismisses as ‘propaganda’ militants claim of shooting down chopper

QUETTA: Militants in Balochistan claimed they shot down a military helicopter that went down during a flood relief operation on Monday, killing all six on board including the commander of Quetta Corps.

However, a senior military official dismissed the claim as “propaganda” and “fake news”. The military said the helicopter crashed during bad weather.

The Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an umbrella group of militant groups active in Balochistan, said in a statement sent to Reuters late on Tuesday that its fighters shot down the “low flying helicopter” with an anti-aircraft weapon.

The group provided no evidence and Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

The aircraft had lost contact with the air-traffic control tower in Balochistan on Monday evening while flying on a relief mission in a flood-hit area in the southwest.

The helicopter was part of aid efforts in flood-hit Balochistan, where rains and flash floods since June have killed nearly 150 people.

Ethnic Baloch insurgents have for decades waged a low-level militancy against the government in the province.

The province is also home to deep-water Gawadar port, which neighbouring China has been developing as part of a multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to link road and sea routes with Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The commander of the Quetta-based 12 Corps, Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, was among those killed on the helicopter.

The government is currently using helicopters and boats to evacuate flood victims from various parts of the country, including Balochistan and Rajanpur, a district in Punjab.__Pakistan Today

US travellers warned of increased violence risk after Zawahiri killing

The US State Department Tuesday warned Americans travelling abroad they face an increased risk of... more»

Taiwan: Pelosi leaves Taipei to sound of Chinese fury

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan after a brief but controversial visit. Ms Pelosi... more»

Belgium Freezes $51.5bn Worth Russian Assets

Belgium has frozen over €50.5 billion ($51.5 billion) of Russian financial assets, local media... more»

Strengthening rural healthcare infra: J&K spent Rs 2800 crore in 4 years; 2224 wellness centers established

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has spent Rs 2800 crore to strengthen rural health... more»

Kashmir: Normalcy restored in Gilgit

GILGIT: Most of the commercial centers and educational institutions opened in Gilgit on Tuesday as... more»

Israel army closes areas near Gaza

JENIN: Israel’s army closed areas near the Gaza border to civilians on Tuesday, citing a risk of... more»

Nigerian street vendor killed in broad daylight in Italy, sparking national outrage

The killing of a Nigerian man in broad daylight on the streets of an Italian seaside town while... more»

US Secretary Of State Backs EU Proposal Aimed At Salvaging Iran Nuclear Deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday backed a proposal from the European Union to try... more»

Taliban condemns US drone strike as violation of int’l principles

KABUL: Following the US drone strike in Kabul — which killed al Qaeda leader Ayman... more»

